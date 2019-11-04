Mehbooba Mufti takes on Congress over its stand on Article 370 abrogation

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has hit out at the Congress party over its stand on the abrogation of Article 370.

Mehbooba's remarks against Congress have come after Congress leader Pawan Khera recently said that his party too diluted Article 370 not one but several times without controversies.

In a press conference, Congress' Pawan Khera had said that not once but his party diluted Article 370 as many as 12 times but without igniting any controversy.

Taking it to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti said, "Congress competing with BJP over who aced the art of unconstitutionally violating & betraying people of J&K. Might as well be callous enough to start matching records about communal riots too."

Mehbooba Mufti has been under house arrest ever since Article 370 abrogation. Her Twitter page is being handled by her daughter Iltija.

In his presser, Pawan had also hit out at the BJP saying that country's affairs are run through dialogue and not by controversies.

Recently, a US Congressman had praised PM Modi's government over the Article 370 move terming it a needed decision for the long-term stability of the region.

The representative for North Carolina's 2nd Congressional district, George Holding said, "As we all have seen, the Indian parliament passed legislation last month changing the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. They modified provisions that were an obstacle to economic development and promoted a sense of separatism."

On August 5, the Narendra Modi government made the monumental decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. Through a Presidential Order, the government declared that Article 370 would cease to be operative, and specifically overrode a previous order that made Article 35A a part of the Constitution of India, thereby ending the special status accorded to the region.

Incidentally, the new UTs have come into existence on the National Unity Day (October 31), marked as the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister and freedom fighter.