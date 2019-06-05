Mehbooba Mufti slams Home Minister, Gautam Gambhir describes her ‘ridiculously naive’

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

This ex-Indian player is world’s highest paid cricket coach; salary more than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Jailer producer gifts Anirudh Ravichander new Porsche car worth Rs 1.5 crore after Rajinikanth-starrer's success

7th Pay Commission: Latest update on DA hike, central government employees can expect announcement in…

DNA Verified: Did ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 find proof of 700 aliens on Moon? Know truth behind viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

This ex-Indian player is world’s highest paid cricket coach; salary more than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Jailer producer gifts Anirudh Ravichander new Porsche car worth Rs 1.5 crore after Rajinikanth-starrer's success

Popular Bollywood actors with Pakistan connection

Health benefits of Kantola (Spiny Gourd) 

9 times Sanjay Dutt inspired us with inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

HomeIndia

India

Mehbooba Mufti slams Home Minister, Gautam Gambhir describes her ‘ridiculously naive’

PDP chief had critised Amit Shah for finding solution for J&K through brute force

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 05, 2019, 05:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Newly-elected BJP Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday called former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti 'ridiculously naïve' on Twitter. Mufti, who is PDP chief had criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for being naïve for expecting quick fix solution through brute force.

Gambhir took to twitter to hit back at Mehbooba - "While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for Mehbooba Mufti to term Shri Amit Shah's process as 'brute' is 'ridiculously naive'," he said adding, "History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it."

His response came after Mehbooba's warned not to leave the path of political redressal in Kashmir. "Since 1947, Kashmir's been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It's a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak. Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naïve," Mufti tweeted.

EXCHANGE OVER J&K
  • Mufti slams Home Minister Amit Shah over his ‘brute’ force remark
     
  • Gambhir say the PDP chief has been ‘ridiculously naive’
     
  • Mufti and Gambhir had got into a spat in April over Article 370

In April too, the duo had had entered into a spat on twitter when Mufti warned the Centre against abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution. Their exchanges turned terse - including comments on Gambhir's "mental health" and Mufti's "depth of personality". Mufti blocked Gambhir. However, he continued to lash out at her on Twitter. He had tweeted, "She can block me but for how long will she block the 130 crore people of this country? How long will she block their realities?" he then said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

Meet IIT Delhi alumni, rejected by Google twice, founded 33,000 crore e-commerce company; his net worth is…

DNA Verified: Did Washington Post praise India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission? Truth behind viral screenshot

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Monday

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus, Skoda Slavia Ambition Plus launched in India, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE