Mehbooba Mufti slams Home Minister, Gautam Gambhir describes her ‘ridiculously naive’

PDP chief had critised Amit Shah for finding solution for J&K through brute force

Newly-elected BJP Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday called former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti 'ridiculously naïve' on Twitter. Mufti, who is PDP chief had criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for being naïve for expecting quick fix solution through brute force.

Gambhir took to twitter to hit back at Mehbooba - "While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for Mehbooba Mufti to term Shri Amit Shah's process as 'brute' is 'ridiculously naive'," he said adding, "History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it."

His response came after Mehbooba's warned not to leave the path of political redressal in Kashmir. "Since 1947, Kashmir's been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It's a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak. Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naïve," Mufti tweeted.

EXCHANGE OVER J&K Mufti slams Home Minister Amit Shah over his ‘brute’ force remark



Gambhir say the PDP chief has been ‘ridiculously naive’



Mufti and Gambhir had got into a spat in April over Article 370

In April too, the duo had had entered into a spat on twitter when Mufti warned the Centre against abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution. Their exchanges turned terse - including comments on Gambhir's "mental health" and Mufti's "depth of personality". Mufti blocked Gambhir. However, he continued to lash out at her on Twitter. He had tweeted, "She can block me but for how long will she block the 130 crore people of this country? How long will she block their realities?" he then said.