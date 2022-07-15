Mehbooba Mufti's sister Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik and 3 others as her abductors

File Photo

Mehbooba Mufti's sister Rubaiya Sayeed has named terrorist Yasin Malik as one of the culprits of her kidnapping in 1989, dealing a serious blow to Malik. In a TADA court in Jammu today, Rubaiya Sayeed mentioned four people, including Malik, who were involved in the case.

Rubaiya Sayeed is the daughter of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who was the union home minister in the VP Singh government.

Advocates present at the hearing verified that Sayeed gave a taped testimony today in court and that she was able to identify everyone using pictures provided to her by the CBI throughout the inquiry.

CBI lawyer Monica Kohli informed that Rubaiya has identified Yasin Malik and three others, and the next date of hearing has been fixed on 23rd August.

Counsel Anil Sethi confirmed the news, saying, "She has identified Yasin Malik." She has identified all of the kidnappers. Yes. Because the proceedings are being recorded, I can't say much. The next hearing is scheduled for Augustr 23rd. She has been requested to be present, based on Yasin Malik's availability. She has stood by her earlier statement to the CBI."

After more than 30 years, the TADA court ordered that Malik and nine other people be charged in the kidnapping case in January 2021. The TADA court called Rubaiya Sayeed to testify in her own kidnapping case so that her statement may be recorded. The court had also called Yasin Malik, who had been given a life sentence in a case involving funding for terrorism.

Rubaiya Sayeed was kidnapped by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front on December 8,1989. JKLF was led by Yasin Malik at that time. JKLF had kidnapped her on gunpoint demanding the release of five of its members from jail. 23-year-old Rubaiya was working as a medical intern at Lal Ded Memorial Women’s Hospital at that time.

At the time, the Jammu and Kashmir government, which was headed by Farooq Abdullah, consented to the requests and released the terrorists who had been imprisoned. Rubaiya Sayeed had been out of the spotlight since her kidnappers released her on December 13, 1989, unlike Mehbooba Mufti, the other daughter of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who entered active politics and eventually rose to become the chief minister of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.