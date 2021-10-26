'Mehbooba Mufti's DNA is defective': Haryana Minister Anil Vij on her tweet defending 'Pak lovers'

For the first time in the history of the T20 World Cup, the Pakistani cricket team defeated the Indian team. After this defeat, the countrymen may naturally be disappointed, but in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, a few people celebrated Pakistan's victory by bursting firecrackers.

The police have arrested some people by registering an FIR in this case and the matter is being investigated. At the same time, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti came out in support of those celebrating the victory of Pakistan. BJP has retaliated to Mehbooba's tweet.

"Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak’s win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans- desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasnt forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status," she had tweeted.

Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak’s win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans- desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasnt forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status pic.twitter.com/dCKQtj5Uu7 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 25, 2021

Haryana Minister Anil Vij, who was furious on this tweet of Mehbooba, launched an attack on her. Vij said Mehbooba Mufti's DNA is 'defective' and she should prove if she is really an Indian.

"Mehbooba Mufti's DNA is defective, she has to prove how much of an Indian she is," Vij said on Mufti's tweet.

Mehbooba Mufti's DNA is defective, she has to prove how much of an Indian she is: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on PDF chief Mehbooba Mufti's "Why anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak's win" tweet pic.twitter.com/GUGYk1K91r — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Mufti had said that it should be taken in the right spirit like Virat Kohli, who was the first to congratulate the Pakistani team.

Notably, Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan register a 10-wicket victory over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. The blockbuster Group 2 clash marked the two team's first T20 meeting since the 2016 men's T20 World Cup and Pakistan was set a competitive target of 152 to win, Babar's side cruised to a history-making win under the lights.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets.