Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti sparks controversy over lynching of Muslim migrant, calls India...

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti, sparked controversy over lynching of Muslim migrant by criticising India. Jammu and Kashmir BJP Spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia called her out on her statement and blamed her for "selective outrage".

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti, sparked controversy by calling India “Lynchistan.” “Not India or Bharat nor Hindustan. Thy name is Lynchistaan,” Mufti said in a post on X and tagged a picture of the man who was lynched in Odisha after rumours spread that the man was an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. Iltija’s statement came a day after a migrant worker, identified as a Bengali Muslim was killed in Odisha.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP Spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia heavily criticised the PDP leader and blamed her for making selective outrage. “She only talks about lynchings of Muslims and not Hindus,” he said. 19-year-old Juel Sheikh was killed in Sambalpur while during a mob attack in which his co-worker was also attacked who claimed that they were attacked after being asked for an identity proof after as they suspected them to be the labourers to be Bangladeshi nationals.

What happened to Juel Sheikh?

The incident occurred on Christmas Eve in the Shanti Nagar area, the area where Sheikh and other migrant workers worked at a construction site. The issued happened when six men came to the migrant workers asking for a bidi (Indian cigarette) and then asked for their Aadhaar cards after which they launched an attack, leaving him dead and several others injured.

Another injured labourer, Majhar Khan, from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, said the attackers first asked them for a bidi and then asked them to see their Aadhaar cards. “The miscreants first asked bidi from us and then asked me to show our Aadhaar cards. Later, they rammed Juel Sheikh's head against a hard object,” Khan told news agency PTI.