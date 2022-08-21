Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest, shares pics of locked gates

Mufti took to Twitter to show pictures of her locked gates in the Gupkar area here, as well as a CRPF truck parked outside.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:42 PM IST

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest, shares pics of locked gates
Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed she had been put under house arrest to stop her from visiting the family of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian recently.

Mufti took to Twitter to show pictures of her locked gates in the Gupkar area here, as well as a CRPF truck parked outside.

According to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, the Centre's "callous actions" have resulted in targeted deaths of Kashmiri Pandits.

"GOI wants to push the plight of Kashmiri Pandits under the rug because its their callous policies that've led to unfortunate targeted killings of those who chose not to flee. Projecting us mainstream as their enemy is why Ive been placed under house arrest today," she wrote on Twitter.

 

The administration, according to Mufti, "scuttled" her attempts to see Bhat's family in Chotigam.

"The same administration claims that locking us up is for our own security while they themselves visit every nook & corner of the Valley," she added.

According to Suhail Bukhari, spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was scheduled to visit Chotigam village of Shopian district today. 

Mehbooba Mufti attacked the Congress on Saturday, accusing it of failing to rally the opposition behind the Aam Aadmi Party, whose leaders are being investigated by central authorities.

Mufti took to Twitter also to remind Congress that its leaders too were "victims" of the "Enforcement Directorate onslaught".

 

Having been a victim themselves of ED (Enforcement Directorate) onslaught yet they are joining BJPs propaganda.

"At a time when agencies are being weaponised, the opposition should've rallied together," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

READ| ‘Exclusion and insults’: Anand Sharma’s explosive comments on quitting top Congress post ahead of HP elections

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 428 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.