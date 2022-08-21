PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest, shares pics of locked gates

Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed she had been put under house arrest to stop her from visiting the family of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian recently.

Mufti took to Twitter to show pictures of her locked gates in the Gupkar area here, as well as a CRPF truck parked outside.

According to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, the Centre's "callous actions" have resulted in targeted deaths of Kashmiri Pandits.

"GOI wants to push the plight of Kashmiri Pandits under the rug because its their callous policies that've led to unfortunate targeted killings of those who chose not to flee. Projecting us mainstream as their enemy is why Ive been placed under house arrest today," she wrote on Twitter.

The administration, according to Mufti, "scuttled" her attempts to see Bhat's family in Chotigam.

"The same administration claims that locking us up is for our own security while they themselves visit every nook & corner of the Valley," she added.

According to Suhail Bukhari, spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was scheduled to visit Chotigam village of Shopian district today.

Mehbooba Mufti attacked the Congress on Saturday, accusing it of failing to rally the opposition behind the Aam Aadmi Party, whose leaders are being investigated by central authorities.

Mufti took to Twitter also to remind Congress that its leaders too were "victims" of the "Enforcement Directorate onslaught".

Having been a victim themselves of ED (Enforcement Directorate) onslaught yet they are joining BJPs propaganda.

"At a time when agencies are being weaponised, the opposition should've rallied together," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

