Mehbooba Mufti on Karnataka hijab row: ‘BJP polarising situation to get benefit in UP elections’

The hijab row in Karnataka has intensified with many political leaders weighing in with their opinions. In recent news, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has spoken out about the hijab ban issue in Karnataka, launching an attack on the ruling BJP.

Mehbooba Mufti hit out at BJP during her border district tour of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, saying that the party is “polarizing the situation” and is “hellbent to divide the country.” She further said that a hijab or ghunghat is a part of a tradition.

While speaking to the media about the issue, Mufti said, “BJP wants to polarise the situation to get benefits in elections and it looks like a conspiracy to keep the Muslim girl child away from education.” She also said that the students should not get demotivated and leaders of India should take a stand on the issue.

The political leader said, “The dress code is part of the culture. They are trying to convert this Gandhi's India minor Godse's India.” Launching an attack at the saffron party, she further said that “they want to make everyone’s lives difficult.”

Mehbooba Mufti further alleged that there seem to be two conspiracies in the hijab row which include getting benefits in the Uttar Pradesh elections and keeping Muslim girl students away from education.

While talking about the recent draft of the Delimitation Commission, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM said, “People in parts of the Jammu division are not happy with the proposed delimitation even in Pir Panchal and Chenab valley. It's the agenda of RSS and BJP to divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir and disempower the region besides taking away all rights of people.”

The hijab row in Karnataka erupted a few weeks back after several students protested against Muslim girls wearing a hijab inside the classrooms, after which the state administration issued a rule that no religious attire can be worn inside colleges and schools.

The hijab row matter was being heard by a top bench in the Karnataka High Court, but now a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the matter.