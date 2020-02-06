Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah among 4 leaders from Kashmir booked under PSA

Besides Omar Abdullah and Mehboob Mufti, one leader each from NC and PDP have been booked under the PSA.

Six months after top leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were put under preventive custody, the Union Territory administration on Thursday slapped stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and two other politicians from National Conference and PDP.

Their six-month preventive custody was ending on Thursday. They were put under detention following the abrogation of Article 370.

A magistrate accompanied by police served the order to Mufti at the bungalow where she has been detained, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

Abdullah was also booked under the PSA, the report said. Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah, also a former chief minister and a Union minister, was earlier last year booked under the stringent law.

Besides Omar Abdullah and Mehboob Mufti, National Conference general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities.

Sagar wields a support base in downtown Srinagar.

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sartaj Madani was also booked under the PSA. Madani is the maternal uncle of Mehbooba Mufti.

Both Sagar and Madani were detained in the aftermath of August 5 crackdown by the Centre on politicians following abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state, besides its bifurcation into two union territories.

Earlier, the officials had said that former NC legislator Bashir Ahmed Veeri was also booked under the PSA but later it turned out that he had been released.

Meanehile, the banned JKLF has called for shutdowns in Kashmir on February 9 and 11 to mark the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and its founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat.

Guru was hanged inside Delhi's Tihar Jail on 9 February 2013, while Bhat was executed there on 11 February 1984.

This is the first strike call given by a separatist organisation since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in August last year.

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was banned by the government in March 2019.

Acting chairman of JKLF Abdul Hamid Butt in an email statement said several programmes will be held to mark their deaths.

(With PTI inputs)