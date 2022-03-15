Search icon
Mehbooba Mufti criticises Karnataka HC’s call to uphold hijab ban, calls it ‘deeply disappointing’

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti was not happy with the decision of the Karnataka High Court to uphold the hijab ban in educational institutes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

After the long-awaited verdict on the hijab row in Karnataka, the High Court decided to rule in favour of the ban of headscarves in educational institutes, a decision which drew many reactions from prominent political leaders.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday criticized the decision of the Karnataka High Court to uphold the ban on hijabs in colleges and schools, saying that the decision of the bench was “deeply disappointing.”

The PDP president wrote on Twitter, “Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand, we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. It isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose.”

 

 

This comes as the Karnataka High Court decided to dismiss the plea filed by a group of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, who were seeking permission to wear hijabs inside educational institutes.

A few minutes after Mufti’s statement, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also stated his opinion on the matter, saying that it was a “travesty” that the court didn’t uphold the right of women on how they choose to dress.

He wrote on Twitter, “Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab, it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn't uphold this basic right is a travesty.”

 

 

The hearings regarding the hijab row in Karnataka have been going on for several weeks now, and the verdict was finally delivered by the HC bench today, March 15. The row has erupted in Karnataka after several students were denied from entering their educational institutes in a hijab, as it violated the uniform code set by the institutes.

The verdict in the case today upheld the decision to not allow hijabs inside the classrooms and educational institutes, saying that attire is not an essential religious practice.

