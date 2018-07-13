Mehbooba Mufti cracks whip on rebels

Amid BJP’s renewed efforts for govt formation, PDP sacks one of the dissidents to quell revolt

Sending a strong message to the rebels, Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sacked one of the dissident leaders from the post of district president of Bandipora in North Kashmir.

Yasir Reshi, who is the Member of Legislative Council (MLC), was among the six lawmakers who raised the banner of revolt against the leadership of Mehbooba Mufti and called for an alternative to the traditional two family systems, apparently hinting at Mufti and Abdullah families who control PDP and National Conference respectively.

Unfazed by the party’s decision, Reshi said he continues to be part of PDP and is at pains to understand why he was removed from the post of president of Bandipora district.

“I do not know the reasons behind my removal. If they think the decision is for the betterment of the party then I have no problem,” he said.

Reshi is among the six lawmakers who have openly rebelled against Mehbooba. Former J&K Sports Minister, an influential Shia cleric Imran Reza Ansari, his uncle Abid Hussain Ansari, Mohommad Abbaas Wani, Javed Beag, and Abdul Majeed Padder, are those to revolt.

The decision to remove Reshi has come at a time when BJP has stepped up efforts to form the next government and is trying to join the dots and reach to the magical number of 44.

The BJP is also exploring the option of having the first Hindu CM from Jammu region. With an eye on 2019 elections, the BJP is trying hard to cobble up numbers to secure the traditional vote bank so that they could retain the two parliamentary seats of Jammu and lone parliamentary seat of Ladakh.