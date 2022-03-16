Mehbooba Mufti accuses Centre of ‘weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits’ by promoting The Kashmir Files

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has recently attacked the central government, accusing it of “weaponising the pain of Kashmiri Pandits” by endorsing the recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

In a tweet posted on March 16, Mufti reacted to The Kashmir Files and accused the government of India of deliberately trying to keep the communities apart, saying that the Centre does not want the wounds of the past to heal.

The PDP leader wrote on Twitter, “The manner in which GOI is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files & is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious. Instead of healing old wounds & creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, they are deliberately tearing them apart.”

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

The movie has caught a lot of traction since its release, with major box office collections in a matter of less than a week. The movie has also garnered mixed reactions from the public and several major political leaders since its release.

Earlier, former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah had also reacted to the movie. While speaking to IANS, he had said, “Jagmohan was the governor at that time. He is no more, otherwise, he would have told (the reality). This is the reason I want the case to be investigated.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised The Kashmir Files, and even met with the cast of the movie, expressing his support from them. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also publicly spoken in favour of the film, which has sparked a backlash from opposition leaders.

While addressing a BJP parliamentary meeting, PM Modi had praised The Kashmir Files, and said, “People who always raise the flag of freedom of expression are restless. Instead of reviewing on facts, a campaign was being run to discredit it.”

Many states, where BJP is currently forming the government, have shown their support for the movie and made it tax-free for viewers.