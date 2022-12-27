Mehar Singh Tanwar on how the hospitality business has changed post-COVID

It still feels like yesterday when the ruinous waves of the pandemic commandeered our lives. Don't you remember those murky days when the lockdown was imposed and everything around us stopped? While every field and all sectors were affected by the pandemic, how could the hospitality world stay untouched? To comment on the same, famous hotelier Mehar Singh Tanwar had come forward.

He oversees two hotels in Chattarpur, including the Ocean Pearl Gardenia and the H Carlton Hotel. These two standing edifices are exemplars of luxury and top-notch services. This family-run hotel's legacy is rightly being carried on from generation to generation. But the pandemic affected them too.

Commenting on the loss faced by the hospitality industry, Mehar Singh Tanwar says, "Of course, it was downtime. No hotels had remained temporarily closed for such a long time under any circumstances. It was shattering to see everything shut. Hotels have always been an important source of entertainment and enjoyment. People come here to relish their lives. Now that hotels were closed, the atmosphere got even worse. However, that was the demand of time, and it was the best possible way."

Adding further, Mehar Singh Tanwar said, "Even when the lockdown was lifted, the majority of hotels were struggling. The expenses for sanitization increased, and the number of guests decreased. Moreover, the overall quality of services got affected because many employees left their jobs at hotels. But everyone had to accept that, and now, things are improving immensely."

The hotelier further mentioned, "Things are a lot better now. The infrastructure has been safeguarded, and the hotels have been made secure from any possible threat. The standard of services has also increased manifold, and prices have come down too."

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)