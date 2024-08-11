Twitter
Meghalaya University responds to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'flood jihad' claim, says 'Our campus...'

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) denies causing significant waterlogging in Guwahati.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 03:25 PM IST

Meghalaya University responds to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'flood jihad' claim, says 'Our campus...'
Guwahati: A private university in Meghalaya, which the Assam chief minister accused of causing severe waterlogging in Guwahati, responded on Saturday, stating that its campus only contributes a 'minuscule portion' of the water that flows downstream.

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) emphasized that all constructions on its campus were carried out with the necessary permissions from the Meghalaya government. On Friday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused USTM of engaging in 'flood jihad' by demolishing hills on its campus to build new structures, which he claims has led to significant waterlogging in Guwahati. USTM is located in the 9th Mile area of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

During heavy rain in Guwahati since Monday, several areas near USTM, such as Jorabat, experienced severe flooding, with water levels reaching up to the waist. Jorabat is the entry point to the city on the eastern side. In response, USTM issued a statement highlighting its commitment to environmental sustainability. The university stated, "USTM is a NAAC 'A' accredited University... and is a recognized Green Campus, which is one of the priorities of NAAC being a body of the Ministry of Education." The university claimed to have undertaken various initiatives for implementing green technologies and installations like water harvesting, groundwater recharging, and solar power generation.

USTM further clarified that its campus area is a small part of the Baridua area till Jorabat and that it regularly undertakes afforestation drives to enhance green cover by planting trees in and around the campus. The varsity has water harvesting plants and five large natural reservoirs where rainwater is stored.

The statement from USTM read, "USTM campus contributes maybe a minuscule portion of the total water that flows down the Kiling Road through the various drains to the G S Road on both sides of the road." The university emphasized that its contribution to the overall water flow in the area is minimal.

In response to the CM's statement that 90 per cent of USTM's students and teachers are from Assam and if they stop going there, it will automatically stop destroying the hills, the university noted, "Almost 6,000 students are studying and 1,500 faculty and employees are working at USTM from across the North East states with a considerable share from Assam, being the largest of NE states."

The university stressed that it is a recognized educational institution with a strong focus on sustainability and that it operates within the legal framework set by the authorities. USTM continues to play a significant role in providing education and employment opportunities in the region, with a commitment to maintaining environmental balance.

 

