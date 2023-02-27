Search icon
Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Exit Polls live updates: Who will win? Check predicted seat-share, vote-share

Counting for Assembly Elections 2023 for three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will take place on March 2, 2023. Exit polls are out! Check below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Exit Polls live updates | Photo: ANI

Counting for Assembly Elections 2023 for three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will take place on March 2, 2023. Tripura had already voted back on February 16. Meghalaya and Nagaland went to polling booths on Monday (February 27). 

Meghalaya

As per Zee News Exit Polls, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) will again come out with the largest seat while the Trinamool Congress and the BJP will be in a tough fight. Congress will be fourth.

Predicted seat share for Meghalaya (total seats: 60)
NPP: 21-26
TMC: 8-13
BJP: 6-11
Congress: 3-6
Others: 10-19

Predicted vote share for Meghalaya (total seats: 60)
NPP: 27%
TMC: 
BJP: 18%
Congress: 7%
Others: 17%

Nagaland

There are 12 parties in the fray in Nagaland. Ruling party Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposition Congress and Naga People’s Front (NPF) are main contenders in Nagaland. As per the exit polls for Nagaland, BJP and allies are expected to win big and retain the government. 

Predicted seat share for Nagaland (total seats: 60)
BJP+: 35-43
NPF: 2-5
NPP: 0-1
Congress: 1-3
Others: 6-11

Predicted vote share for Nagaland
BJP+:
NPF:
NPP:
Congress:
Others: 

Tripura

The BJP could also make a return in Tripura. As per the latest exit poll trends:

Predicted seat share for Tripura (total seats: 60)
BJP+: 29-36
CPM+: 13-21
TIPRA: 11-16
Others: 0-3

Predicted vote share for Tripura
BJP+: 44%
CPM+: 44%
TIPRA: 11%
Others: 1%

