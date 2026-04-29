Meghalaya Murder Case: After bail, what’s next for Sonam Raghuvanshi? Family member gives big statement

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon, was granted bail due to procedural lapses and trial delays.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year, was granted bail by a local court on April 28. The court cited procedural irregularities in her arrest and delays in the trial as key factors for the decision. Sonam has spent nearly a year in custody pending investigation and trial proceedings.

Victim’s Family Demands CBI Probe

Raja Raghuvanshi’s family has expressed strong disapproval of the bail decision, calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the handling of the case by Meghalaya Police. Uma, Raja’s mother, questioned the grounds on which Sonam was released despite being accused of a serious crime. She warned that if bail is granted to other accused: Raj Kushwaha, Vishal and Akash, it could endanger their lives.

Family Relations Strained

Sonam’s own family is divided over her release. Her brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, clarified that he would not support her following her bail. He explained that his visit to Sonam in jail was solely for paperwork purposes and denied any plans to reintegrate her into the family home. He further stated that if their parents decide to bring her home, he would distance himself from the situation, reflecting deep familial discord following the incident.

Police Assure Continued Investigation

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem emphasised that the investigation and legal proceedings would continue without disruption. He stated that the prosecution remains confident in the evidence already submitted and will pursue the case as per the law. This assurance comes amid concerns over the security of other accused and the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

While Sonam has been granted bail, the trial against her and other accused continues. Her release does not signal the closure of the case, and the court’s decision has sparked both public attention and controversy due to the serious nature of the crime. Authorities have confirmed that the legal process will move forward, ensuring that all evidence is evaluated and justice is pursued for the victim and his family.

This development highlights the tensions between procedural law, family sentiments, and public perception in high-profile criminal cases, keeping both legal and social scrutiny firmly in focus.