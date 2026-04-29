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Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Why did Sonam Raghuvanshi get bail after 10 months in Raja Raghuvanshi case

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband during a Meghalaya honeymoon, has been granted bail after 10 months in jail.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 08:06 AM IST

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Why did Sonam Raghuvanshi get bail after 10 months in Raja Raghuvanshi case
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Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, has been granted bail by a court in Shillong after three earlier pleas were denied. She had spent nearly ten months in judicial custody before her release. Following the court’s decision, her family completed the required formalities, including furnishing a surety bond, allowing her to walk out of jail on Friday evening.

Why the Court Granted Bail

The bail was approved primarily on procedural and legal grounds. The court noted that the investigation into the case has been completed and a detailed chargesheet has already been filed. Since custodial interrogation is no longer required, continued detention was deemed unnecessary at this stage. Additionally, Sonam’s legal representatives argued that she had cooperated with investigators throughout the process and was willing to comply with future legal proceedings. The court also considered the duration of her custody, as she had already spent a significant period behind bars without trial.

Details of the Murder Case

The case dates back to May 2025, when Sonam and Raja travelled to East Khasi Hills for their honeymoon. The couple went missing shortly after reaching Sohra, triggering an extensive search operation. On June 2, Raja’s body was discovered in a deep gorge near a waterfall, turning the missing persons case into a suspected murder investigation.

Authorities later alleged that Sonam conspired with her alleged partner, Raj Kushwaha, and three others to orchestrate the killing. She was eventually detained in Uttar Pradesh, where investigators claim she confessed to involvement in the crime. The other accused individuals remain in custody as the case proceeds.

Chargesheet and Ongoing Proceedings

Investigators have submitted a comprehensive 790-page chargesheet before a local court in Sohra, naming five individuals in connection with the crime. The document outlines the sequence of events, evidence collected, and the alleged roles of each accused.

While Sonam has now secured bail, the trial is yet to begin, and legal proceedings will continue in the coming months. The case has drawn significant public attention due to its dramatic circumstances, and the court’s decision is likely to remain under close scrutiny as the matter progresses.

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