Indore couple case: After the big revelation in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder, several details are coming up. Four people have been arrested in the case, including Sonam Raghuvansi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi. She was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha and Akash Rajput have been arrested in the case, while the Meghalaya Police is on its way to formally arrest Sonam, wife of Raja Raghuvanshi from UP's Ghazipur.

Reports suggest Raja did not want to go on honeymoon. Sonam forcibly booked tickets for him while she did not book the return tickets. Sonam's family was in a hurry for the wedding. Raja and Sonam got married through the Raghuvanshi app.

What is Raghuwanshi Rishtey App?

Raghuwanshi Rishtey app is a community-based matrimony app that connects the Raghuwanshi community worldwide. Users find Raghuwanshi brides and grooms on the platform. It includes profiles from all the Gotras of the Raghuwanshi Samaj. The app offers users to search for their desired life partner based on factors such as education, profession, age, and marital background.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi voluntarily surrendered at the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh and is currently in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

On Sonam's surrender, a police official said she came out after the three accused had been arrested. "It is a fact that she called her relatives, but this has happened after all the raids were conducted. If you see the logical series of events, all these days she hadn't come out, but last night the rest of the people were caught, she also surfaced," he told the media.