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Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi surrenders in Shillong after Supreme Court cancels bail

Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered in Shillong court on Tuesday after the Supreme Court cancelled her bail in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case. She was sent to judicial custody.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 11:55 AM IST

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi surrenders in Shillong after Supreme Court cancels bail
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Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their 2025 honeymoon in Meghalaya, surrendered before a Shillong court on Tuesday. She was sent to judicial custody after the Supreme Court cancelled her bail.

SC cancels bail, orders surrender

On July 23, the Supreme Court revoked Sonam's bail and ordered her to turn herself in within three weeks. Her prolonged freedom could impede the ongoing trial, according to a bench of Justices M Sundresh and P B Varale. The Meghalaya government submitted a motion to the court contesting the bail granted by the trial court on April 27. On June 29, the Meghalaya High Court dismissed the state's motion and upheld the bail.

Both lower courts made mistakes in granting bail, according to the Supreme Court. It further stated that she had been issued documents about her arrest and that she had stated she was satisfied with the grounds for it. If the trial does not end within six months, Sonam may submit a new bail application, according to the Supreme Court.

What the case is about

In June 2024, Sonam Raghuvanshi, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was taken into custody in relation to the murder of her husband. On May 23, 2024, Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi vanished while on vacation in the Sohra region of Meghalaya, according to the police. On June 2, 2024, Raja's body was discovered in a steep gorge. Police claim that Sonam hired contract murderers to assassinate Raj Kushwaha, her suspected lover, during their honeymoon to make money.

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After being detained in June of last year, Sonam was granted bail by a trial judge. The state contested that bail, and the Supreme Court ultimately revoked it last month. Sonam turned himself in before the Shillong trial court on Tuesday and was placed under judicial custody, according to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem. Meghalaya is where the case is being tried. The trial will proceed in accordance with court protocol, according to officials.

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