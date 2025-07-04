Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother gives major update on Raja Raghuvanshi's death case: 'We have not...'

So far, 8 accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Those arrested include his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

As Meghalaya Police intensified its probe into the sensational murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, accused Sonam Raghuvanshi’s family will refrain from hiring any lawyer until they have a chance to speak with her. Sonam’s brother, Govind, mentioned that they will wait for legal representation despite numerous offers from lawyers to take up the case. Due to the ongoing police investigation, Govind said he hasn’t met Sonam; however, he hopes to meet her soon after the probe concludes.

Why did Sonam Raghuvanshi’s family not hire a lawyer?

Sonam Raghuvanshi is the prime accused in her husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder case. His brother recently clarified that his family doesn’t want to hire a lawyer until they have spoken to Sonam. “I’ve been receiving calls from at least 10 to 15 lawyers, offering to take up the case and handle everything. But I have asked all of them to wait. As I’ve said before…we have not hired any lawyer, and we don't want to hire any yet. Neither have we spoken to any lawyer, nor are we searching for any until we have spoken to Sonam. But it won't be appropriate for us to meet her as police investigation is going on. I would like to meet her soon after the investigation is over...," he told News18.

Earlier, Sonam's brother expressed his support for Raja's family plans to perform Sonam's pind daan (a Hindu last rites ritual, symbolising she's no longer part of their family). He had also strongly condemned Sonam and apologised to Raja's family for her actions. “According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi. I apologise to Raja's family...”, he had said.

Major development in Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder case

The Meghalaya Police have arrested Shilom James, an Indore-based property dealer, for allegedly concealing crucial evidence in connection with Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder. According to reports, James is accused of hiding a bag belonging to Sonam Raghvanshi in a flat shortly after the murder. The bag is suspected to contain key evidence in the case.

Newlyweds Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi from Indore had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon and went missing on May 23. Later, Raja's body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji), while Sonam was found near a roadside eatery on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. Sonam surrendered on June 8 to the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district. She has been accused of having conspired with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, to kill her husband, hiring three contract killers. So far, 8 accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Those arrested include his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.