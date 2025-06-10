In what turned out to be her last conversation with her son, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother asked him if he had eaten anything and when he would come back home. Neither of them were remotely aware that they wouldn't talk ever after. Read on to know more.

In what turned out to be her last conversation with her son, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother asked him if he had eaten anything and when he would come back home. Neither of them were remotely aware that they wouldn't talk ever after. Raja's dead body was founded in a gorge in Meghalaya earlier this month, where he and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi had gone for their honeymoon. Sonam, along with several others, is now accused of Raja's brutal killing.

'I am coming home'

In the final phone call between Raja and his mother Uma Raghuvanshi, she had asked him if he had eaten anything. To that, Raja replied that he had eaten a banana. She then asked if he was making and uploading videos of their travels, to which Raja replied that the internet was not working.

"You are there for how many more days?" she inquired next. "Yes. I am coming," Raja responded. She never heard from her son again and couldn't even see her body.

Sonam, several others held

Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi, who had newly gotten married, went to Cherrapunjee in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya for their honeymoon. The two went missing on May 23, triggering a frantic search by local authorities. On June 2, Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls. Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, and several other people have been arrested by cops and sent to Meghalaya as part of the probe. Sonam had allegedly planned the murder with Raj just a few days after her wedding with Raja on May 11.