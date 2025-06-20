Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Victim Raja Raghuvanshi's wife and prime accused, Sonam' Raghuvanshi's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, who once used to run a flour mill business turned into a crorepati, but how?

Honeymoon murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya is becoming more twisted day by day. Now a murder case is slowing turning its way into the hawala and money laundering case. Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha are the main accused. They have been arrested along with three other accuses. However, what's more intriguing is that how Sonam's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, who once used to run a flour mill business turned into a crorepati?

Sonam's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi is originally from Uttar Pradesh. He came to Indore's Govind Nagar and started working with a flour mill business. Later, he started his plywood business. Initially, his business faced setbacks and lot of difficulties. He also sell his ancestral property. However Devi Singh rebuilt the plywood company, with Rs 35 lakh, which is today known as "Balaji Plywood" in Indore's Mangal City. There were efforts to expand his business in other states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. His son Govind Raghuvanshi was given responsibility of Gujarat. Sonam also worked in his father's business. As per locals, from a small house, the family built a lavish house before Sonam's wedding, which was worth lakhs. The family has recently rented a big warehouse of 4000 square feet in Indore. Moreover, they revealed that their annual turnover was in crores.

Allegations of Money Laundering and hawala racket

Reports indicate that there were several bank accounts in the name of Sonam's relatives, through which transactions in lakhs were made. Sonam and his family opened bank accounts in the name of her illiterate relatives. As per investigation, Sonam had made transactions worth lakhs, from four accounts in the name of her cousin Jitendra Raghuvanshi. She also opened a bank account in the name of Raj Kushwaha's mother, alleged to be used for hawala transactions. As per Raja raghuvanshi's family, Sonam's family has been indulged in the hawala racket and have lot of black money.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder case key details