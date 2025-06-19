The Meghalaya Honeymoon murder is becoming twisted day by day. The latest twist is a mystery man Sanjay Verma, who was in contact with Sonam and called her 100 times before marriage. The police is trying to know the relationship between Sonam and Sanjay.

The Meghalaya Honeymoon murder is becoming twisted day by day. The Meghalaya Police is investigating the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. Raja's wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and his alleged lover Raj Kushwaha have been arrested and are said to be the prime accused. During investigation, new names are coming up in the case. The latest addition is a mystery man Sanjay Verma, who was in contact with Sonam and called her 100 times before marriage.

Who is Sanjay Verma?

A crucial link in the murder mystery is Sanjay Verma. As per police reports Sonam made 100 calls to him before her marriage. Police is tracing the phone number, but it had been switched off. Meanwhile, accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind denies any clue about this man. The number was last seen active on WhatsApp at 11.30pm on June 8. The police is trying to know the relationship between Sonam and Sanjay. “We have discovered that Sonam made over 100 phone calls to one Sanjay Verma before her marriage to Raja. The calls continued even after the wedding,” East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

But the real question arises, is there any Sanjay Verma? Police has revealed that there is no Sanjay Verma and the prime accused Raj Kushwaha, Sonam Raghuvanshi's alleged lover may be using this phone number to call Sonam.

The honeymoon murder case key details

1. Indore Businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was on a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya, when both were reported lost. However, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found days later. The investigation revealed that he was killed in East Khasi Hills on 23 May. Meghlalaya Police arrested his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

2. Days later, it was revealed that Sonam Raghuvanshi was in contact with Raj Kushwaha, who worked in her father's factory. He was alleged of being the lover of Sonam, and was the mastermind behind the murder. He, along with Sonam and three others were arrested by the police. These three accuse are Vishal Chauhan, followed by Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi.

3, New videos an CCTV footage of the couple in Meghalaya are surfacing on social media. During investigation, police have recreated the crime scene. As per reports Raja Kushwaha was attacked by the men hired by Raj, and was thrown into a gorge, where his body was found. Sonam did not get involved in murdering raja, but destoyed his phone.

4. Another name Jitendra Yadav emerged during investigation. As per reports, Sonam allegedly used a UPI account, named Jitendra Yadav, to make initial payments to the contract killers to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. Jitendra Yadav was her cousin, but her brother denies Jitendra Yadav's involvement in the case.

5. A Meghalaya police team also visited the homes of both Sonam and Raj Kushwaha in Indore this week, questioning relatives and staff at the family business. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating this love triangle, with other angles too, including financial motives.