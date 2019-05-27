Headlines

India

India

Meghalaya board to announce MBOSE HSSLC 2019 Class 12 Arts results today; check @megresults.nic.in

Here are the steps to check the results online.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 27, 2019, 08:46 AM IST

Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 Arts Result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) is all set to declare the results of its Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for the Class 12 Arts stream today at their official website. 

 

Here are the steps to check the results:

 

1. Visit the official website: megresults.nic.in

2. Select the link for 'MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019' on the homepage.

3. Submit the student's credentials (roll number or admit card number) along with other details.

4. The student's MBOSE Higher Secondary Arts Result will be displayed on the screen.

 

The MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results 2019 will also be available through SMS in mobile phones. Here's how to check:

 

MBOSE12A<space>RollNumber send it to 56263

 

 

More than 25,000 candidates had appeared in the MBOSE HSSLC Class XII Arts examinations, which began from February 22.

There were 101 examination centers across Meghalaya.

 

About the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE):

The legislation for the setting up of the Meghalaya Board of School Education to regulate, supervise and control school education in the State of Meghalaya came into force on September 25, 1973, under the Meghalaya Board of School Education Act, 1973 (Meghalaya Act 10, 1973).

The board is responsible for conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) as well as the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) in the state of Meghalaya.

The vision of MBOSE:

MBOSE is committed to quality education for the holistic development of all students, culminating in attaining excellence in their lives, so that they will be a blessing to the society and the world at large.

All the best for your future endeavors!

