Meghalaya Assembly Election Results: Conrad Sangma's NPP leads, TMC in second position

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (File)

New Delhi: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) is leading in over 25 of the 59 Assembly seats. The Congress is leading in seven seats, the BJP in six seats and the TMC in 10 seats, showing a complex competition in the state.

NPP's Marthon J Sangma was leading from Mendipathar while the Congress's Timjim K. Momin was trailing. NPP's Jimmy D Sangma was leading from Tikrikilla, while NPP's Timothy D. Shira was leading from Resubelpara. NPP's Rakkam A. Sangma was also leading in Rongara Siju.The United Democratic Party's Lahkmen Rymbui was leading from Amlarem and United Democratic Party's Pisu Marwein was leading from Ranikor, according to latest trends, reported ANI.

Ahead of the counting of votes, CM Sangma met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. Sarma is the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance.

On Tuesday, the Meghalaya CM hinted at forming a post-poll alliance with NEDA.

The state recorded a voting percentage of over 76 percent on Monday.

Early trends confirm what the exit polls predicted -- a possible hung house in the assembly. The Times Now ETG Exit polls predicted that NPP will get between 18 and 26 seats. TMC is expected to get 8-14 seats. BJP will get between 3 and 6 seats.

India Today-My Axis predicted that NPP will bag 18-24 seats. Tt also gave UDP 8-12 seats, Congress 6-12 seats, TMC 5-9 seats and the BJP 4-8 seats.