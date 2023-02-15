Megha Torvi murder: Who is Hardik Shah, Mumbai man who stuffed GF’s body into bed? Here’s why he killed her

A mumbai-based nurse was strangled to death by live-in partner on Sunday.

Killing live-in partners seem to have become the trend. After the popular Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi, many cases, eerily similar to the Delhi murder case have come to light. Recently, A 40 years old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in Mumbai, Maharashtra, as per ANI.

Hardik Shah, the accused is an unemployed son of a diamond merchant from Malad. Officials said that Hardik Shah was disowned by his father for spending around Rs 40 lakhs from his bank account.

Megha Dhansingh Torvi, a nurse by profession and Hardik were in a relationship for the last six months. As Hardik was unemployed, Megha was the bread-and-butter earner of the household. As per various media reports, the two would often have fights over expenses, probably leading to the killing.

They lived in a rented apartment in stayed at Sitasadan society in Nalasopara. As per reports, the Two were posing as husband and wife in the rent agreement. The couple reportedly had a huge fight on Sunday (February 12) after which Hardik strangled Torvi to death, police told the media. After that Hardik kept Megha's body inside a single bed cavity and sold other furniture for money.

As per the reports of Indian Express, Shah called Megha's aunt and confessed and told her that even he is going to commit suicide. Hardik was arrested by Tulinj police after a neighbour filed a complaint due to an extremely foul smell from the apartment. Megha's body was recovered from inside the bed.