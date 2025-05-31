Yashasvi Solanki has gained a reputation for being at important positions and at the forefront of India’s security. The Lieutenant Commander is the first navy officer to become the President of India’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC).

Yashasvi Solanki has gained a reputation for being at important positions and at the forefront of India’s security. The Lieutenant Commander is the first navy officer to become the President of India’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC). This has been the first time that a woman officer from the Indian Navy has been appointed to this role. The President of India is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

What is the role of the ADC?

The role of the Aide-de-Camp of the President is very significant as the designated person is required to facilitate coordination and communication between the President and many arms of the establishment which makes the official formalities, meetings, works and protocols smoother. Her work also involves her assisting the President in ceremonial duties and coordinating high-level engagements. Her appointment symbolises a major achievement in the country’s military progress and has become a major example of women’s progress in the field of defence and security.

Who is Yashaswi Solanki?

Yashaswi was commissioned into the Indian Navy after being commissioned in the Short Service. In her professional career, she has commanded excellent leadership and dedication towards her duties. Those who are chosen as ADCs have at least five to seven years of extraordinary service. Her new designation validates her extraordinary skills in taking the higher commands.

The President officially has five ADCs which are selected from all the three armed forces, three from the Army, one each from the Navy and the Air Force. However, the President has the right to choose officers from among these armed forces as per their will.

Her appointment is another name in the long list of women who have served key military roles and various roles in the overall defence and security of India. Some women have been the pioneers in the Indian Armed Forces like Punita Arora who is the first Indian woman Lieutenant General in the Indian Army and also the Vice Admiral in the Indian Navy. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay was India’s first woman Air Marshal and the first woman officer to become an aviation medicine specialist.