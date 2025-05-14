Captain Yashika Hatwal Tyagi participated in war while being pregnant with her second child. Before coming on duty, she did not think once but prioritised her duty towards the nation. She showed bravery and courage in the face of death. She is now retired at the age of 51.

India has seen many brave soldiers out in the battlefields raging a war against toughest enemies. Not so often we have heard of women soldiers but very few, like Colonel Sophiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. However, a woman officer reminds us of Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai, who fought war while protecting her little son as she fastened him on her back. Captain Yashika Hatwal Tyagi participated in war while being pregnant with her second child. Before coming on duty, she did not think once but prioritised her duty towards the nation. She was not just patriotic but courageous, determined and disciplined who believed in going beyond circumstances to fulfill what one should do.

Yashika Hatwal Tyagi, 51, is a retired captain and was among the few woman Army officers who served during the Kargil War. She was posted in Leh, Ladakh, at the time when Kargil War was declared in May 1999. When she was called for duty, she was between fourth to sixth months of her pregnancy. She still chose to resume her duty even with the sensitive physical condition and with such mental and emotional situation.

Yashika Hatwal Tyagi’s early life

Tyagi was born into a military family in Dehradun and lost her father while she was just seven years old. His father was an Army Colonel and a veteran of the 1962, ’65, and ’71 wars who passed away while serving. Her mother raised her and supported the family through teaching. She joined the armed forces after clearing the Services Selection Board and then the Officers Training Academy in Chennai in 1994. She chose Leh as her first assignment in 1995 which was one of the most challenging terrains. In 1997, she was the first female logistics officer to be posted in the high-altitude region of Leh.

As she was about to finish her posting period in 1999, the war in Kargil started. She decided to not leave and to continue contributing her efforts in the war through logistics support.

What is Tyagi doing now?

Presently, Yashika Tyagi is a motivational speaker, who inspires young women to join the armed forces with pride. After retirement, she went on to serve as the Director of a Ministry of Defence project. She is also a leadership coach who has delivered powerful talks on public platforms like TEDx and Josh Talks.