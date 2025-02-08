She hails from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Her success story is quite inspiring. Ariba cracked the UPSC exam on her fourth attempt.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is a hard nut to crack; yet millions of students appear for it every year, carrying aspirations of joining the realms of administration.

Among the many inspiring success stories, is IPS officer Areeba Nomaan, whose remarkable journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication and resilience.

Areeba hails from Sultanpur. She achieved All India Rank (AIR) 109 in the 2021 Civil Services (Main) Exam. According to reports, she passed the competitive exam on her fourth try.

Ariba completed her class 10th from Stella Morris Convent School, Sultanpur. She then lived with her uncle in Delhi, where she completed her class 12th. In 2013, she enrolled in Delhi University's B.Tech program in computer science. She later joined a large corporation.

Areeba's family was her first motivation to enter the civil service. She said, "My father and grandparents often shared stories about collectors and SPs they admired. Their tales ignited a spark in me, though I didn't fully grasp the magnitude of their responsibilities back then."

Her commitment was strengthened throughout her time at Delhi University by her encounters with alumni and exposure to the civil services cell. She had a crucial conversation with an SDM from her area, who urged her to go all out for her dream and even advised her not to settle for an MBA if she was determined to work in the civil service.

Areeba's engagement with the civil services cell and her contacts with alumni throughout her time at Delhi University strengthened her resolve to seek a career in civil services. Her conversation with an SDM from her area marked a turning moment in her life. He encouraged her to pursue her career wholeheartedly and even suggested that she forego an MBA if her genuine calling was in the civil services.

She only missed the preliminary cutoff by six marks on her first attempt, which motivated her to put in even more effort. She easily cleared the preliminary round on her second try, but her lack of organised preparation caused her to suffer in the mains.

She did quite well in General Studies on the preliminary exam on her third try, but she was unable to pass the CSAT. She focused on strengthening her areas of weakness, particularly in CSAT, and took a methodical approach to her preparation for her fourth try. Her well-rounded strategy paid off when she successfully cleared the UPSC CSE 2021 with an All-India Rank of 109.