Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

India commemorated its 75th Republic Day parade at New Delhi's famous Kartavya Path with much fanfare and spectacle on 26 January.

India's national capital witnessed a parade showcasing the nation's rich cultural diversity, unity, and military might stemming from growing indigenous capabilities and the growing influence of Nari Shakti (Women Power). With courage and resolve, Major Srishti Khullar assumes leadership, setting an example and shattering stereotypes with each honourable step the contingent takes.

Khullar disclosed in a recent interview that she is a certified eye surgeon and paratrooper. Speaking about her first time organising a contingent and participating in a Republic Day march, Khullar remarked, "Being an eye surgeon, I have been used to holding a surgical knife in the operation theatre. Now, holding a sword at Kartavya Path has been a very challenging but very rewarding experience. I am very happy and very grateful.”