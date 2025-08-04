Twitter
INDIA

Meet woman, SPG officer from Manipur who became first female officer in PM Modi's security

she serves with the 55th Battalion in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 05:43 PM IST

Meet woman, SPG officer from Manipur who became first female officer in PM Modi's security

On social media, a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his recent visit to the UK is making the rounds, not only because of his appearance but also because of the calm yet assured person standing behind him. A woman wearing a black SPG uniform is shown in the picture, garnering a lot of attention because she was the first female officer to serve in the prime minister's elite security force.

Inspector Adaso Kapesa, who is presently on deputation with the Special Protection Group (SPG), is the concerned officer. Adaso, who hails from Kaibi village in Manipur's Senapati district, has grown to represent the nation with pride.

Who is Adaso Kapesa?

This is an important milestone in the history of security forces as it is the first time a woman has been spotted protecting the prime minister. Her inclusion in the SPG is being seen as both groundbreaking and inspirational in a traditionally male-dominated setup

Adaso Kapesa was assigned to the 55th Battalion in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, while serving with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) before her SPG appointment. She completed extensive special commando training after being chosen for the SPG, a demanding program that assesses mental acuity, physical stamina, and overall preparedness.  She was added to the core security squad that guards the nation's senior leadership because of her exceptional performance.

Manipur’s SPG officer

Growing up in a remote village in Manipur with few resources, Adaso had many aspirations from a young age. With hard work and perseverance, she worked her way into the SSB. Through talent, discipline, and unwavering perseverance, she has now succeeded in her objective of joining India's most elite and difficult protection force.

