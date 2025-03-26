An increasing number of women have taken interest in becoming bouncers, being confident in their physical strength and building mental resilience. One of the famous contemporary bouncers is Anu Kunjumon, who handles the security of South superstar Mohanlal.

Bouncers have been both famous and infamous because of the nature of their work as they manage crowds, provide security and handle incidents of brawls in pubs and clubs. Their diverse set of responsibilities have made their profiles sensitive due to which people view them differently. However, this does not stop women from taking up such jobs, as increasing number of women have taken interest in becoming bouncers, being confident in their physical strength and building mental resilience. One of the famous contemporary bouncers is Anu Kunjumon.

Wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, with a serious stance and serious confidence, Kunjumon manages massive crowds. Effortlessly she clears the path for Mohanlal, South superstar and a Malayali actor. She was recently highlighted for managing security at an event in Kochi, a port city in Kerala. What stands out in the way she does her job is her hand gestures, her firm stance, her commanding personality and her confidence. With these traits, 37-year-old Anu Kunjumon has broken all stereotypes regarding women not being capable of taking up such jobs.

How Anu Kunjumon became bouncer

Her personal experiences pushed her towards this career. She experienced many problems regarding protecting herself, her family, which included her mother and sister, taking their responsibility while surviving with dignity. She practiced mental resilience and worked for growing physical strength which became her guards. She told PTI in an interview that she had always believed in commanding respect and standing upto herself.

She was not always a bouncer but a professional photographer. She filmed promotional events for movies and celebrity gatherings. During one of her projects, a male bouncer pushed her, and she hit him back, which made her question why there were no women bouncers, and this led her journey to become a bouncer herself.