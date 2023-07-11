Meet the woman who is often seen with PM Narendra Modi during his foreign visits, what is her job?

Gurdeep Kaur Chawla is a successful entrepreneur based out of Silicon Valley, USA. She is a well-known interpreter and translates the Prime Minister’s speech and explains it to all the veteran heads of state as well as top leaders.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a global leader who meets several heads of state when he goes off to visit them in their country. Every time PM Modi goes on foreign tours, you may have noticed a woman present during most of his crucial meetings. Her name is Gurdeep Kaur Chawla.

Gurdeep Kaur Chawla is a successful entrepreneur based out of Silicon Valley, USA. She is a well-known interpreter and translates the Prime Minister’s speech and explains it to all the veteran heads of state as well as top leaders.

Meet Gurdeep Kaur Chawla

Gurdeep Kaur Chawla is the Director of the Bharatiya Bhasha Seva LLP. She has more than 30 years of experience in the field of translation and interpretation. They provide translation and interpretation services to the diplomatic and corporate world. Gurdeep Kaur Chawla holds BA (Hons) and MA degrees in English Literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and additionally a Master’s degree in Political Science and a Ph.D. She has been trained by the Indian Parliament, the Judicial Council of California, and the US State Department.

Gurdeep Kaur Chawla has been responsible for translating PM Modi's speeches from Hindi to English. Gurdeep Kaur Chawla was present with PM Modi when he met with US Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and now Joe Biden.

For the unversed, Gurdeep Kaur Chawla began her career as a language interpreter in the Indian Parliament in 1990 at the age of 21. After her husband was transferred in 1996, Gurdeep Kaur Chawla moved to the US and started a business there.

In 2010, Gurdeep Kaur Chawla was invited by then-US President Barack Obama's team to meet former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his first visit to India. In 2015, she interpreted Barack Obama’s speech at the Republic Day Parade. Today, Gurdeep Kaur Chawla is present in almost all high-profile political meetings between the US, Canada, and India.

She has been and continues to be a strong voice behind Prime Minister Modi, President Obama, President Donald Trump, and PM Justin Trudeau.

