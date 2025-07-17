Meet woman, first IAS officer to officially appoint a female driver, she is from…, her name is..

In Sandhya Rani’s story, we see not only the breaking of gender stereotypes but also the recognition of drivers as individuals with aspirations, capabilities, and the courage to lead.

One of India's most respected bureaucrats, Usha Padhee, has a long and illustrious career in the transportation and housing sector. Odisha's IAS Usha Padhee has continuously questioned tradition to create room for inclusivity, empathy, and dignity in government and is well-known for her visionary leadership and quiet resolve. She became the first CMD of the helicopter company Pawan Hans Ltd and the first woman Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, redefined leadership through empathy, inclusion, and quiet courage.

But her actions are what have made a lasting impression, not the titles and honors. Usha Padhee made a brave and kind choice in a system where titles frequently keep leaders apart from the people who work in the background: she officially appointed Sandhya Rani Majhi, a trained driver from the Mayurbhanj district, as one of her official chauffeurs.

Sandhya Rani received her training in heavy motor vehicle driving from the HMV Training Centre in Chhatia, Jajpur, under the guidance of the State Transport Authority. Her selection was more than just a token gesture; it was a strong declaration of trust, inclusivity, and the value of respect for all professions.

This action was about humanity, not just gender representation. Drivers are vital to public life, service delivery, and governance, yet they are often unacknowledged and undervalued. In addition to shattering stereotypes by placing a woman in a traditionally male-dominated position, Padhee also highlighted the potential and goals of people like Sandhya, who are frequently disregarded.

The position was more than just a job to Sandhya. It represented empowerment, demonstrating that women rise with resiliency, strength, and pride when they are given opportunities and respect, particularly those in roles that are typically concealed from the public eye. Her experience is a powerful reminder that drivers bear more than just passengers; they also bear responsibility, humility, and optimism.