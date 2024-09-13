Twitter
Meet woman, dancer from Bihar whose fans set stage ablaze due to...

Mahi Manisha, born in April 1997 in Saharsa, Bihar, has made a name for herself as a talented dancer and actress.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 09:15 PM IST

In Madhubani, Bihar, a recent orchestra event turned chaotic because of a delay by popular dancer Mahi Manisha. The show, which was scheduled for 11 PM during Ganesh Puja celebrations in Khajoli, saw a huge crowd waiting eagerly for her performance. People had traveled from Darbhanga and nearby areas to see her.

As midnight passed and Mahi Manisha did not arrive, the crowd became restless. By 1:30 AM, when she finally showed up, the situation had already gotten out of hand. The crowd, frustrated by the delay, started throwing stones and water bottles.

When Mahi Manisha finally began her performance, the crowd's anger only grew. They set the stage on fire, causing an estimated Rs 30 lakh in damage to the stage and sound system. Mahi Manisha was quickly escorted away from the scene to ensure her safety.

About Mahi Manisha

Mahi Manisha, born in April 1997 in Saharsa, Bihar, has made a name for herself as a talented dancer and actress. Growing up in a small village, she began her career performing on local stages. Her performances quickly gained popularity, leading to appearances alongside famous Bhojpuri stars like Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh.

Mahi Manisha and her sister, Mahi, are both known for their exceptional dance skills and acting talent. The two sisters have captivated audiences with their performances, and their popularity continues to grow. Mahi Manisha is active on social media and YouTube, where she shares her work and engages with her fans.

 

 

 

