Meet woman, chief spokesperson of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, now appointed to key global role as..., she is...

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) has appointed the Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar as a co-president of its Women’s Wing. Read on to know more on this.

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) has appointed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar as a co-president of its Women’s Wing. According to an official release, the appointment, announced on Thursday, will be effective for the 2025-2027 term. BRICS CCI cited Priyanka Kakkar’s leadership acumen and unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment as the basis for this key decision. In its official appointment letter, BRICS CCI described itself as a not-for-profit organisation that stands as a beacon of economic collaboration among BRICS+ nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, UAE, and Indonesia.

What does BRICS CCI do?

According to the release, BRICS CCI fosters an environment where businesses can thrive, innovate, and expand through a range of initiatives, forums, and networking opportunities. Over the past decade, BRICS CCI has witnessed robust growth, launching new chapters, adding a large number of members, and forging strategic partnerships with leading global organisations. Welcoming Priyanka Kakkar to the leadership team, BRICS CCI stated: “We are pleased to appoint you as Co-President of the BRICS CCI Women’s Wing. Your remarkable leadership, passion for inclusivity, and steadfast commitment to empowering women make you an ideal fit for this pivotal role. As Co-President, you will be instrumental in driving the vertical’s strategic direction, mentoring emerging women leaders, and advancing our mission to create a more equitable, opportunity-driven ecosystem across BRICS nations."

What will be Kakkar's tenure?

The letter further stated that the appointment is initially for a period of two years, from FY 2025 to FY 2027. BRICS CCI expressed confidence that Priyanka Kakkar’s association will add significant value to the vertical’s impact and outreach and called it a privilege to have her join the leadership team. This appointment not only reflects international recognition of Priyanka Kakkar’s work but also marks a significant milestone for AAP, which now has representation at a premier multilateral economic platform like BRICS.

About Priyanka Kakkar

Kakkar, who had joined the AAP in 2013, has served as the party's chief spokesperson since April 2023. Besides, she has held various key roles within the party including as legal head of the South Delhi parliamentary constituency and advisor to Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. Kakkar holds a master's degree in law from the University of Pennsylvania, and has been a practicing lawyer for more than 17 years.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).