Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's elder son Kartikey Singh Chouhan has tied the knot. His wife is Amanat Bansal. Amanat belongs to a prominent business family from Haryana. She has studied at a top university abroad. Here are interesting details about her background and family.

Family

Amanat's family is originally from Haryana and resides in Gurugram near Delhi. Amanat is the daughter of businessman Anupam Bansal, who is the executive director of the footwear company Liberty Shoes -- one of the oldest shoe brands in India.

Amanat's mother, Ruchita Bansal, is the founder of the Haryana chapter of the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (CWEI). She also reportedly runs an organisation called Izhar.

Education

Amanat holds a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Psychology from the Oxford University in England. She is said to have been trained in Bharatnatyam dance form.

Business

Liberty Shoes, which is based out of Haryana's Karnal, has presence in most major cities of India and many other countries as well. The company, which is listed on the stock market, is reportedly worth Rs 950 crore. It produces around 60,000 pairs of footwear in a day through its six manufacturing units.