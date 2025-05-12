Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, an IAF helicopter pilot, played a key role in Operation Sindoor and became a symbol of courage, leadership, and inspiration for women in defence.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, a helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force, is one of the leading faces behind India’s bold military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. On May 7, 2025, India carried out a pre-dawn strike named Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was a precise and limited mission, meant to respond strongly to the killing of 26 Indian civilians without triggering a full-blown war. Vyomika played a key role in this operation, not only behind the scenes but also as the co-anchor of the official media briefing, along with Colonel Sophia Qureshi. This was the first time women officers jointly led such a military announcement, marking a historic moment.

Vyomika Singh’s journey to the skies began with her name, Vyomika, which means “one who lives in the sky.” She had dreamed of becoming a pilot since she was in class six. Determined to make her dream come true, she joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and later completed an engineering degree, becoming the first person in her family to join the armed forces.

She was commissioned as a helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force and received a permanent commission on December 18, 2019. With over 2,500 hours of flying experience, she has flown Chetak and Cheetah helicopters in some of India’s most difficult terrains, including high-altitude regions in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast.

Her career is filled with brave missions. In November 2020, she led a risky rescue operation in Arunachal Pradesh, where her leadership and flying skills saved many lives in extreme weather. In 2021, she also joined an all-women tri-services team that successfully climbed Mt. Manirang (21,650 feet), a proud achievement recognized by top defence officials.

For her bravery and dedication, she has been honoured with commendations from both the Chief of Air Staff and the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief. Her work in high-altitude rescue operations and tough expeditions has made her a role model for young women who wish to serve the nation.

During Operation Sindoor, Vyomika also explained the importance of mock drills, which are practice missions to prepare the forces for real-time attacks. These drills helped the Indian military respond quickly and precisely to the Pahalgam tragedy.

Today, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stands as a symbol of courage, strength, and inspiration—not just for the Indian armed forces but for every young girl who dares to dream of flying high.