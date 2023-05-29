Meet Vummidi Ethiraju, renowned Tamil Nadu jeweler who made new Parliament’s ‘Sengol’ sceptre 75 years ago

Meet the maker of the historic Sengol sceptre (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28, and installed the historic Sengol sceptre next to the seat of the Speaker. The Sengol is being looked at by the public as the symbol of Independent India, but not many know about who made this historic sceptre.

Not many know this, but the Vummidi Bangaru Chetty family from Tamil Nadu designed and made the historic Sengol sceptre, and were also invited to the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building and also the installation of the sceptre by PM Modi.

The Sengol sceptre is looked at as the symbol of Independence as it was handed over to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru by British Viceroy Lord Mountbatten to signify the transfer of power from the British to India.

Meet the jeweler who made the Sengol sceptre

95-year-old Vummidi Ethiraju, who attended the Sengol installation ceremony, was the person behind designing and making the Sengol. Vummidi belongs to the Vummidi Bangaru Chetty family, who are some of the most renowned jewelers in Tamil Nadu.

Vummidi Ethiraju made the golden Sengol along with his brother when he was just 20 years old. The Sengol sceptre was built in Tamil Nadu by the Adheenams (Shaivite Matths in Tamil Nadu) and Vummidi Bangaru Chetty family.

After it was decided by PM Nehru and C Rajagopalchari that the Sengol ceremony would take place owing to the Tamil tradition, the latter decided to contact Tamil Nadu seer Thiruvaduthurai Atheenam, who partnered with the Vummidi family to build the Sengol.

PM Narendra Modi was handed over the Sengol sceptre by the seers of Tamil Nadu and installed it near the seat of the Speaker in the new Parliament building, after an hour of hawan and a majestic inauguration ceremony.

