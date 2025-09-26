Meet Vishakha Yadav, IAS officer who greeted PM Modi in Arunachal, left engineering job, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Vishakha is a resident of Dwarka, Delhi. She completed her schooling there and also completed her college education there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by IAS Vishakha Yadav during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district. Visuals of IAS Vishakha Yadav greeting PM Modi went viral on social media, raising curiosity among netizens about the young officer’s background.

Who is Vishakha Yadav?

Vishakha is a resident of Dwarka, Delhi. She completed her schooling there and also completed her college education there. Vishakha passed the JEE Mains exam and enrolled in engineering at Delhi Technological University (DTU), completing her B.Tech.

After completing her studies, she received a package worth lakhs of rupees, but she left her job.

After completing her engineering, Vishakha received a package worth lakhs of rupees from the college itself. Afterwards, she worked for two years, but she had a dream of becoming an IAS officer. Due to this, she lost interest in the job and left her package worth lakhs of rupees.

Left her job to prepare for the UPSC

Vishakha Yadav left her job to prepare for the UPSC to fulfil her dream of becoming an IAS officer. This decision was difficult for her, but she considered it necessary to pursue her dream. She studied notes and various textbooks during her preparation.

Failed the prelims exam twice

Vishakha Yadav prepared for the prelims exam with full preparation and failed in her first attempt. However, she learned from her failure, prepared again, and took the exam a second time. However, she failed the prelims exam this time too. This disappointed her, but she refused to give up.

Achieved sixth rank in the third attempt, became an IAS officer

Not giving up, Vishakha continued her preparation and made a third attempt. In this attempt, she passed the prelims, mains, and interview, securing sixth rank nationwide and becoming the IAS topper.

