Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Col Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on Wednesday briefed the media about the Operation Sindoor.

On 7 May 2025, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addressed the media regarding Operation Sindoor, India’s strategic response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Foreign Secretary Misri condemned the brutality of the attack, which he described as aimed at destabilising the return to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, “The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity… Victims were killed with headshots at close range, often in front of their families. This deliberate trauma was inflicted to send a message of terror.”

He asserted that the attack’s primary objective was to undermine the peace process in the region. Misri highlighted the role of Indian intelligence in preemptively identifying the possibility of further attacks, “Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India were impending. Consequently, India exercised its right to respond with measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible actions.”

On the morning of 7 May, Indian forces launched precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The selected sites included Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, along with five locations in PoJK. These strikes aimed to dismantle the networks of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders.

Misri criticised Pakistan for its failure to act against terrorist infrastructure, “Despite a fortnight having passed since the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan has taken no demonstrable steps against the terrorists operating in its territory. Bringing the perpetrators and planners of the attack to justice was essential.”

The operation involved the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, which collectively mobilised assets and troops to ensure the strikes’ success.

Who is Vikram Misri?

Vikram Misri, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1989 batch, brings extensive experience to his role. His career highlights include:



- Serving as Private Secretary to three Indian Prime Ministers: I.K. Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi.

- Serving as India’s Ambassador to China, where he played a pivotal role in facilitating talks after the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

- Assuming the position of Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) on 1 January 2022.

Misri’s leadership continues to shape India’s foreign policy and strategic responses during critical moments.