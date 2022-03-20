Meet Vikas Kumar, senior DMRC executive who is set to be Delhi Metro’s new MD

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is expected to see a change in the top post soon, as the organisation’s senior executive Vikas Kumar has been recommended by the Delhi government to take the Managing Director post of the Delhi Metro.

As reported by news agency PTI, the Delhi government selected Vikas Kumar’s name for the MD post in DMRC, and the recommendation has been sent to the Centre for approval. Once approved, Kumar will be appointed the MD of Delhi Metro.

According to PTI, sources said that Vikar Kumar, who is currently the Director (Operations) of Delhi Metro, is likely to be the new MD of DMRC as the Centre is in process of consulting the Delhi government regarding the recommendation of his name.

Sources said, “Vikas Kumar’s name has been selected by the selection committee and has been sent to the Centre for consultation. The Centre will now consult with the Delhi government for the appointment.”

Who is Vikas Kumar, DMRC’s new MD?

Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988-batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service and was earlier working as the executive director of operations in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Rising through the ranks in the organization, Kumar was appointed the Director (Operations) of Delhi Metro in December 2021.

Kumar holds an extensive portfolio in both work and education. He has completed his electrical engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in 1987 and then proceeded to do M.Tech from IIT Delhi in 1989.

Throughout his career in the DMRC and the Indian Railways, he has been the recipient of many honours. Once he is appointed the MD, he will be overlooking most of the operations of the Delhi Metro.

Mangu Singh, who is the current MD of the Delhi Metro, will be leaving the post as his tenure is set to end on March 31. Singh has been given multiple extensions in the past, but it is expected now that Kumar will be taking the office after him.