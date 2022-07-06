Baahubali screenwriter nominated to Rajya Sabha: Know more about Vijayendra Prasad

File photo

Filmmaker and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad has been nominated to Rajya Sabha. After the announcement, PM Narendra Modi congratulated on Twitter, saying his works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally.

Born in Andhra Pradesh’s Kovvur district, Prasad has won numerous awards for story writing, including the Filmfare Award for best story in 2016 for Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

His son SS Rajamouli is one of the most famous film directors in the country.

Prasad is an acclaimed director and screenwriter who has written most of his son's films including the 'Baahubali' franchise starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, fantasy action 'Magadheera' starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, and cop drama 'Vikramarkudu' starring Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty.

The period action extravaganza – RRR -- starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles, is also written by V Vijayendra Prasad.

Apart from the South blockbusters, Vijayendra Prasad also wrote Salman Khan's emotional drama 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and was even honoured with the black statuette for the Best Story at the Filmfare Awards.

He is even penning the script for Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Sita: The Incarnation'.

He has also directed four feature films in the Telugu language namely 'Ardhangi', 'Sri Krishna', 'Rajanna', and 'Srivalli'.

