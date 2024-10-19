Rahatkar served as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women from 2016 to 2021 and as the Mayor of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar from 2007 to 2010.

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). In a post on X, NCW said, "NCW is pleased to share that in pursuance of Section 3, NCW Act, 1990, the Central Government has nominated Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the Chairperson of National Commission for Women."

Rahatkar will be the 9th Chairperson of NCW and her tenure will begin immediately. She has succeeded Rekha Sharma whose tenure ended August earlier this year. "NCWIndia is pleased to share that in pursuance of Section 3, NCW Act, 1990, the Central Government has nominated Smt. Archana Majumdar as Member of the National Commission for Women," the post mentioned further.

Rahatkar served as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women from 2016 to 2021 and as the Mayor of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar from 2007 to 2010 . Rahatkar holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and a master's degree in History from the University of Pune. She has authored several books, including 'Vidhilikhit' (on women's legal issues) and 'Aurangabad: Leading to Wide Roads', a Ministry of Women and Children notification mentioned earlier. Her contributions to women's empowerment have earned her recognition, including the National Law Award and the Savitribai Phule Award from a national literary council, it added.

