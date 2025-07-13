Meet Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai attack trial against Ajmal Kasab, nominated to Rajya Sabha

Four eminent personalities have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Indian President Droupadi Murmu. These four individuals include, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, 26/11 prosecutor; Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former Foreign Secretary; Dr. Meenakshi Jain, a historian; and C. Sadanandan Master.

Four eminent personalities have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Indian President Droupadi Murmu. These four individuals include, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, 26/11 prosecutor; Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former Foreign Secretary; Dr. Meenakshi Jain, a historian; and C. Sadanandan Master, a social worker and teacher from Kerala. These appointments was announced through a official Gazette notification by the Union Home Ministry on July 12, 2025.

Who is Ujjwal Deorao Nikam?

Ujjwal Nikam is India's most distinguished public prosecutors, who hails from Jalgaon, Maharashtra. He is best known for handling high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab. he has also represented Maharashtra government in other important cases, including 1993 Bombay blasts case, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, the Pramod Mahajan murder trial, the Gateway of India bombings in 2003, the Kalyan bombing case of 1991. In his 30 years of career, he has secured over 600 life sentences and 30 death penalties.

Ujjwal Nikam was awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2016. He made his political debut with Bhartiya Janata Party in 2024 general elections. he contested from the Mumbai North Central Lok sabha constituency, but was defeated by Congress member Varsh Gaikwad.

About other Rajya Sabha nominees

Harsh Vaedhan Shringla is a seasoned diplomat and was India's Foreign secretary from January 2020 to April 2022. Dr. Meenakshi Jain is a respected historian and academic schola known for her work on Indian history and civilization. C. Sadanandan Master is a BJP leader from Kerala, and is a social worker.

These individuals were nominated under the powers conferred by Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of the same article. These nominations come in the wake of vacancies created due to the retirement of previously nominated members. These nominations fill the vacancies created by the retirement of previous nominated members and are seen as the government's acknowledgment of significant national contributions in the fields of law, diplomacy, social service, and historical scholarship, ANI reports.