Meet twin-sisters, daughters of autorickshaw driver, who cracked JEE exam and then...

In this nation, a great deal of young people aspire to pursue higher education. Only a small percentage of them are able to realise their dreams, though. Situations can be unsupportive at times, and bravery can falter. However, we're going to tell the tale of two twin sisters who worked hard to achieve their objective. We are discussing Rizana Rashid and Ramsina.

Ramsina and Rizana belong to Kerala and their father is an autorikshaw driver. Theirs was not a particularly wealthy family. Then, as stated in the twins' success story, both of them aspired to pursue higher education jointly. Nowadays, daughters only receive blessings and appreciation after arriving at that point.

Ramsina graduated from IIT Roorkee with a B.Tech. Her field of study was electrical engineering. Rizana attended IIT Kharagpur to study aerospace. Numerous girls who had given up on their dreams due to their ordinary upbringing have found inspiration in their success. The intriguing aspect of both of them is that they are the first educated girls in their village. As quoted by She People, "In 2017, we cracked the JEE Advanced exam, with me securing an All India Rank of 4185 and my sister getting 9000. I pursued electrical engineering at IIT Roorkee, while my sister pursued aerospace engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

There are two stages to this national-level entrance exam: JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. Only JEE Main winners are eligible to take the JEE Advanced exam, and admission to an IIT college is contingent upon passing both of these tests with high marks.