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Meet TVK's KA Sengottaiyan, who was expelled from AIADMK, returns with 9th win in Gobichettipalayam seat

Veteran Tamil Nadu leader KA Sengottaiyan has once again demonstrated his political strength by securing a ninth victory from the Gobichettipalayam constituency. Interestingly, he was expelled from AIADMK in late 2025.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 04, 2026, 09:10 PM IST

Meet TVK's KA Sengottaiyan, who was expelled from AIADMK, returns with 9th win in Gobichettipalayam seat
Veteran Tamil Nadu leader KA Sengottaiyan secured a ninth victory from the Gobichettipalayam constituency. (Pic Credits: Instagram/ka_sengottaiyan)
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KA Sengottaiyan, who is a former Tamil Nadu Minister and joined Thalapathy Vijay's TVK in 2025, has secured a win in the Gobichettipalayam constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. Following his win, the chief coordinator of the TVK Executive Committee, Sengottaiyan, led a massive celebratory roadshow and greeted his supporters and party cadre. This is his first successful campaign under TVK after being expelled from AIADMK in 2025. It means that despite shifting from his long-standing political base, he has managed to retain his personal vote bank and grassroots support.

 

This is the 9th time that the veteran leader maintained his grip on the constituency, and this time he defeated his closest rival, N Nallasivam of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) by a margin of over 16,500 votes, securing over 82,500 votes.

 

Who is KA Sengottaiyan?

 

Over the years, Sengottaiyan has cultivated a reputation as a dependable local strongman in Gobichettipalayam constituency, where his personal bond with voters often outweighs party lines, something the latest election results clearly reflect.

 

Even after his exit from AIADMK in late 2025, his political identity remained intact.

 

TVK's successful debut in Tamil Nadu politics

 

Actor Thalapathy Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) stunned the political centres with its magnificent debut in Tamil Nadu. As per the latest trends on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at 8:30 pm, TVK has won 79 seats in the state and is leading on 27 more.

 

The incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has won 41 seats so far and is leading 19 more. The third major party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won 32 seats and are currently leading on 15 others.

 

 

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