Parvesh Verma, BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat, has defeated AAP national convener and former Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal from the seat. Before contesting the seat, Verma served as a Member of Parliament for West Delhi.

His daughters, Trisha and Sanidhi, thanked voters for supporting their father. Both daughters played an active role in the campaign for their father, engaging with voters and participating in various outreach activities.

"We thank the people of New Delhi for their support. The people of Delhi will never make the mistake of giving a second chance to a person who runs govt by telling lies," the sisters said, adding, "We knew that there would be a clear-cut victory, we were just waiting for the right time. This time the people of Delhi did not let lies win..." They credited their father’s hard work and the BJP’s leadership for the victory.

Commenting after his victory, Verma said, "Verma says, "This govt which is going to be formed in Delhi will bring PM Modi's vision to Delhi. I give credit for this victory to PM Modi. I thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of PM Modi and the people of Delhi."

The BJP leader has been a significant figure in Delhi politics. He is the son of the late Sahib Singh Verma, former Chief Minister of Delhi. In 2013, Parvesh Verma contested the Mehrauli Vidhan Sabha constituency and defeated MP Yoganand Shastri, speaker of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. He is a member of two high-level committees of Parliament, the Finance Committee and the Estimates Committee. He also served on the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of MP and was a member of the Standing Committee on Urban Development in his first term as an MP.