Meet the women behind success of ISRO missions

Leading this important mission was India's very own rocket woman, Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava. Ritu Karidhal is an ISRO scientist. She is the mission director of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. She is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

A few days back ISRO launched the Chandrayaan 3 mission from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The event has scientific, geopolitical, and strategic bearings. If successful, India will enter the select club of countries that have conquered Earth's natural satellite.

Chandrayaan 3 carried six payloads including a lander, rover, and propulsion module. 

Today, we will tell you all about the women scientists who put India on the global map 

Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava, Mission director

Leading this important mission was India's very own rocket woman, Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava. Ritu Karidhal is an ISRO scientist. She is the mission director of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. She is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Ritu Karidhal was also a part of the Mangalyaan mission. She was the deputy director of the Mars mission. Ritu Karidhal was born and raised in Lucknow. She did MSc from Lucknow University in Physics. She later studied at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. She later started working for India's space agency, ISRO. She is an expert in Aerospace.

Anuradha TK 

Anuradha TK worked as a project director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and specialised in communication satellites. She had a major role to play during the launches of the satellites GSAT-12 and GSAT-10 and was one of the senior women scientists at ISRO after being a part of it since 1982. 

N Valarmathi 

N Valarmathi is an Indian scientist and project director of RISAT-1, India's first indigenously-developed Radar Imaging Satellite. She is the first person to receive the Abdul Kalam Award, instituted by the Government of Tamil Nadu. She has worked with ISRO since 1984 and involved in missions including Insat 2A, IRS IC, IRS ID, and TES.

Mangala Mani 

'Polar Woman of ISRO' Mangala Mani is ISRO’s first woman scientist. She was a part of a 23-member team that went on an expedition in November 2016 to Bharati, India’s research station in Antarctica. She was the only woman on the team. 

Moumita Datta

Indian Physicist Moumita Dutta played an important role in developing Mars Orbiter Mission. She was also awarded the ISRO Team of Excellence Award for the Mangalyaan.

Nandini Harinath 

Nandini Harinath is a rocket scientist at ISRO’s Satellite Centre in Bengaluru and has also worked as design deputy operations director for Mangalyaan. 

Kirti Faujdar

Kirti Faujdar is a computer scientist at ISRO. She excels at setting satellites in their correct orbits. She is part of a team that keeps a close watch on satellites and other missions. 

Tessy Thomas 

Senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Dr Tessy Thomas is the 'Missile Woman' of India and also has an inspiring journey of how hailing from a small village in Kerala, Dr Tessy Thomas went on to become a leading scientist and the Director General Aeronautical Systems at the DRDO. Dr Tessy Thomas has been working for more than 32 years and has been a guiding light in several fields including Guidance, Control, Inertial Navigation, Trajectory Simulation, and Mission Design. 

Dr Tessy Thomas also led a major project named AGNI-4 as Project Director and was also the Project Director (Mission) for the long-range AGNI-5 system.

For the unversed, the Rs 615 crore Chandrayaan 3 will complete the journey to the moon in 50 days. It will land on the southern pole of the moon.

