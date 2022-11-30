Meet the most Desirable Man: Mikki Koomar

Mikki Koomar is the International Model, Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur, Martial Artist, Philanthropist, and the most influential international celebrity. He is emerging as one of the awe-inspiring Business Tycoon on the Global platform. Winner of the Bharat Global Icon Award as the international model in the United States of America He first made it to headlines in 2002 at an early age of 12 by winning the National level gold medal at all India International Itosukai Shotokan cup karate championship, since then till now he has been standing tall, unbeaten and achieving triumph in areas of Karate, Dance, Fashion, Fitness, Acting and Modelling. For the year of 2018 – 2019 - 2020-2021- 2022. He had wonderful collaborations with 3 American brands Cupani Fashion, Power Thread, Fadalla Collection and one German brand “N2L” and a French brand “Royal Roadster. In 2019 Mikki Koomar appeared as cover page personality of American fashion magazine, ‘Amazing’ and UAE fashion magazine, “Dean”.



Dr.Mikki Koomar Who has been recently appointed as the International Chief General Commissioner at National Institute of Scientific Police from Colombia and International Ambassador to the Prince Thanora Humanitarian Association conferred by His Royal Highness Prince Norodom Thanora. The Prince also is the Ambassador to the Royal Secretarial of His Majesty the King Norodom Sihamoni – The Royal House of Cambodia. Dr. Mikki Koomar is the most influential International celebrity, who has fraternized with the esteemed Royal Houses, Corporate Companies, Arts, Cultural and Sports Associations, Humanitarian Organizations, Chamber of Commences, and several other renowned business communities. In addition to the above mentioned accolades Dr. Koomar proudly represents India in more than 100 countries worldwide.



After completing his education, Mikki moved to Bangkok to complete his Martial Arts training, he worked as a fighter in an underground fight club in Bangkok. He has worked as an assistant fight choreographer and assistant action director in many Thai and Korean movies before. He has completed 1st Dan black belt training from Shotokan karate do-international federation, Japan and 3rd Dan black belt in Korean taekwondo arts from Kukkiwon International headquarters,Korea. He was also working as a dance choreographer and lead dancer for the National and International dance shows in the freestyle Bollywood and western hip-hop genres.

Mikki Koomar winner and title holder of Indian Male Model 2013, and Brand Ambassador for German and African fashion brands. In 2017 he got invited at the “Argentina Fashion Week” where he got chance to expand his horizons and add up to his skills, he learned tango dance and now he is a certified tango dancer from Argentina. In 2020, Mikki Koomar conquered the cover page personality space for the American Magazine “Entrepreneur Platform” in the USA.

Dr. Mikki Koomar was presented with the Honorary Doctorate Degree in Doctor of Letters by the St. Mother Teresa University - Australia. Dr. Mikki Koomar was honoured for his excellent performance, results and professionalism in the field of science, culture, education Literature, creativity, journalism, Humanism, human rights, and preservation of peace around the world by World Universal Hapkido. Mikki Koomar was awarded the Human Excellence Golden Award by the Nelson Mandela Peace University,He then attended Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award ceremony as the Chief Guest and Presented the Honorary doctorate Degrees and awards to the Awardees along with the Indian Bollywood Singer and Actor Mr. Aditya Narayan, Chancellor of the St. Mother Teresa University and the President of the Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Awards and all the International delegates.

He was felicitated by the Vivekananda world peace foundation and India’s prestigious and former Prime Minister award “Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award” and Indian Achievers award as an International youth Icon conferred by Member of Parliament and Delhi bjp President Mr. Manoj Tiwari. He was felicitated with India’s prestigious award Bharat Ratan APJ Abdul Kalam . Mikki Koomar was honoured with the brand ambassador award at the Newsome lupus pageant and award in Houston, Texas and the International youth icon award from Gibson lupus arc in the United States of America. He was Appointed as the International Ambassador and the Representative of the Asian Continent for the African European Chamber of commerce. He was appointed as celebrity guest and judge of the show for the grand finale at the Mr and Miss universe 2019. He was invited as the guest of honour at the Seva Ratna Awards.



Mikki Koomar awarded the Bharat Ratan Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam (former President of India) award as the International Youth Icon by the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Government of India) along with the Central Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India, Shri Ramdas Athawale at the Governor’s House in India.

In 2021, Dr. Mikki Koomar successfully Completed the Examination for the Position of the International Chief General Commissioner, he was appointed as the International Chief General Commissioner for Instituto Nacional De Policia Cientifica in Colombia, official partner of International Police Organization. He was appointed as the International Brand Ambassador of "Boracay Beach Incorporated" in Philippines and as the Global Ambassador for the Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club. He was also appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the Police Mahanagar Press Approved by Government of India and recently signed the contract as the International Brand Ambassador for Dutch brand - Bodabags fashion Mikki Koomar became the official Registered Member of the United Nations Volunteers with the Roster Number - 2087426.

He got invited to the India’s biggest fashion event “Lakme Fashion Week” by a German Fashion Designer. Mikki Koomar got featured on Prolific Quarterly International Fashion Magazine for Digital advertising in America. Mikki Koomar, an highly proficient, an unstoppable man, who believes in improving oneself at every point in life and keep practising is Currently working on his upcoming International forthcoming project ‘Leo”, one of the biggest International Action films ever.

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)