The visionary leaders have revolutionized diverse industries—defence, education, technology, healthcare, hospitality, and entrepreneurship—through innovation and strategic leadership.

Pushkal Vijay Dwivedi

Wing Commander Pushkal Vijay Dwivedi stands as a pioneering force in the defence sector, revolutionizing security and tactical operations through cutting-edge innovation and research. As the Director of Dhruv Energy Pvt Ltd and Chief Operational Consultant of Garud Tactical, he has redefined command and control automation, unconventional energy applications in defence and aerospace, and AI-powered military operations.

His academic background is equally impressive, with credentials from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A), Air Force Academy, Air Force Administrative College, Air Force Intelligence School, MICA, University of California, and University of London. This diverse education has equipped him with strategic leadership skills and advanced tactical expertise, positioning him at the forefront of defence innovation.

In under a year, he transformed Kalki Sena into India's largest combatant volunteer organization, capable of executing special operations under government directives. His groundbreaking research and development in tactical intelligence, security infrastructure, and military AI innovations have played a crucial role in strengthening India’s defence ecosystem. With a vision for the future, Pushkal Vijay Dwivedi continues to shape national security strategies and drive technological advancements in modern warfare.

Ajay Gupta

Ajay Gupta, famously known as the Franchise Man of India, is a visionary entrepreneur who has redefined the education sector. From modest beginnings with just a typewriter and a small workspace, he built a Rs 100-crore education empire, founding over 1,200 Bachpan Play Schools and 120+ Academic Heights Public Schools (AHPS) across India. Despite an 80% locomotor disability, his relentless determination has impacted over 1 crore lives, proving that perseverance can break any barrier.

For over 21 years, Bachpan Play School has been at the forefront of early childhood education, pioneering the SPROUT Curriculum, which aligns with NEP 2020 and NCF-FS 2022. By integrating modern teaching methods, technology-driven learning, and active parental engagement, the institution ensures holistic development for young minds. Driven by a mission to bridge educational gaps and empower future generations, Ajay Gupta continues to set new standards of excellence, shaping the future of education in India.

Rakesh Mittal

Ureduconnect Pvt Ltd, under the leadership of Rakesh Mittal, has been empowering professionals since 2022 through its partnership with The Thames International University, Paris. Offering flexible online Doctoral Programs, we help working individuals achieve academic excellence without disrupting their careers. With 1:1 thesis guidance and a structured curriculum, candidates can earn 180 ECTS credits, a globally recognized qualification.

Choose from specialized programs like Doctor of Business Administration, Humanities, Applied Science, Education, and Psychology. Whether you're looking to enhance your expertise or gain a competitive edge, our doctorate programs provide the right platform. Take the next step towards becoming a Doctor with Ureduconnect Pvt Ltd!

Join our community of scholars and professionals and embark on a transformative journey towards academic excellence. Contact us today @9881431238 or mail us on info@ureduconnect.com to learn more about our Doctoral Programs and how we can support your educational goals

Preeti Nighoskar

Preeti Nighoskar is a renowned Vedic Astrologer, Vastu Expert, Numerologist, Tarot Reader, Pendulum Dowser, and Spiritual Healer, offering guidance to those seeking success, peace, and clarity. Blending ancient wisdom with modern insights, she helps individuals navigate life's uncertainties through the power of Occult Sciences.

Born in Gwalior, MP, in 1982, Preeti developed a deep connection with spirituality from an early age. As an expert in Birth Chart Reading, Crystal Therapy, and Navgrah Puja, she has helped thousands find solutions to their struggles. She has served ‘Anytime Astro’ for five years and currently works with ‘Bharat Matrimony’ as an Occult Expert.

Her expertise has earned her prestigious awards, including ‘The Rising Entrepreneur 2025’ and ‘International Astrology Award 2024’. Known for her personalized approach, she has transformed lives globally, providing remedies for career, health, relationships, and finance.

Preeti Nighoskar stands as a beacon of hope, offering clarity, balance, and empowerment to those in need.

Dr. Ritika Bansal

Dr. Ritika Bansal, an Internationally Certified Fitness Trainer, Nutritionist, and Age Reversal Coach, is redefining women’s fitness with her revolutionary online program. Known as The Global Transformation Catalyst for Women’s Fitness, she helps women achieve lasting strength, health, and confidence.

Having lost 30 kgs and reversed her age by 17 years, Dr. Ritika understands the challenges women face. Her transformation led to a groundbreaking program that combines strength training, personalized nutrition, and expert-led live sessions—all in a privacy-first environment that prioritizes women’s comfort.

Her dedication has earned her accolades like India’s Leading Female Health & Fitness Brand and India’s Most Renowned Fitness Coach of the Year. With a 5-year weight maintenance guarantee, weekly progress tracking, and a rapidly growing community, her program delivers long-term, life-changing results.

Dr. Ritika’s mission is clear: every woman deserves to feel strong, confident, and in control of her health—and she’s here to make that happen.

Sumit Singh

Repair Service Bro is Revolutionizing Home Appliance Services, Repair Service Bro has emerged as a game-changer in the home appliances service industry. Founded in 2022 by Sumit Singh, this startup aims to provide reliable, efficient, and affordable repair solutions for household appliances.

The Vision Behind Repair Service Bro:Sumit Singh, an entrepreneur with a keen understanding of customer pain points, established Repair Service Bro to bridge the gap between homeowners and skilled technicians. With increasing dependence on appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwaves, timely repair services have become a necessity. Singh recognized the need for a professional, hassle-free service provider and built a platform that ensures convenience and trust.

Parul Singh

With over 17 years of experience in marketing and corporate strategy, Parul Singh currently serves as the Business Head of Contentholic, India’s first formal agency specializing in SOP writing services. Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping the company’s growth, driving its expansion into the international market, and establishing it as a trusted name in academic writing and study abroad consulting.

Her expertise lies in strategic business development, analytical decision-making, and innovative problem-solving, making her a force to reckon with in the industry. She has built Contentholic into a brand synonymous with quality and reliability, offering tailored solutions for students and professionals seeking admission to prestigious institutions worldwide. She is widely recognized as a Visa Refusal Expert, assisting countless candidates in overcoming visa challenges through meticulous profiling and documentation strategies. Her commitment to excellence goes beyond business—she believes in nurturing a team of skilled professionals, fostering a culture of continuous learning, and setting new benchmarks in the field of higher education consulting and visa advisory services.

Ritesh Aggarwal

Born in Bissam, Cuttack, Odisha, in 1993, Ritesh Agarwal displayed an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age, starting his journey by selling SIM cards at just 13 years old. After completing his schooling, he enrolled in a Delhi college but later dropped out to join the prestigious Thiel Fellowship, backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel.

In 2012, Agarwal launched Oravel, a platform designed to be the Airbnb of India. A year later, he rebranded it as OYO Hotels & Homes, which has now grown into one of the largest hotel chains in the world. Operating in India, the U.S., China, Nepal, Japan, Sri Lanka, the U.K., Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia, OYO boasts an extensive network of 450,000 listings across 500 cities.

Deep Kalra

Deep Kalra, the mastermind behind MakeMyTrip, revolutionized the travel industry by making trip planning seamless with just a few clicks. Born in Hyderabad and coming from a corporate background, he co-founded MakeMyTrip in 2000 alongside Rajesh Magow and Keyur Joshi.

The inspiration for MakeMyTrip struck while Kalra was working in the U.S. and faced difficulties finding a reliable platform to book tickets to India. Realizing the need for an online travel service, he took the bold step of launching a platform that would simplify flight and hotel bookings.

Aman Gupta

If you've ever watched Shark Tank India or own a Boat electronic device, then you're already familiar with Aman Gupta, the entrepreneur who reshaped India's consumer electronics market. As the co-founder of Boat, Aman turned his passion for technology and innovation into a thriving brand, making high-quality audio and lifestyle products accessible to millions.

The idea for Boat was born out of his own frustration—he struggled to find affordable, high-quality audio gear in India. At the same time, he noticed the booming smartphone market and the lack of reliable, stylish headphones for young users. Seeing this gap, he partnered with two co-founders and set out to revolutionize the industry.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)